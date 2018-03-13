Reports: Russian exile found dead in London

March 13 (UPI) -- Police are investigating the death of a Russian exile found in his London home.

The man, found Monday night, has been identified in in media reports as Nikolai Glushkov. The cause of his death is not yet clear, but authorities say it is likely unrelated to the recent poisoning of a former Kremlin spy in Salisbury, which has caused heightened tensions between Russia, the U.S. and Great Britain.

"There is no evidence to suggest a link to the incident in Salisbury," the Metropolitan Police report noted, referencing the incident that involved Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who remain in critical condition.

Glushkov was a friend of Boris Berezovsky, a late Russian businessman, who once called for Russian President Vladimir Putin's overthrow. Glushkov directed Berezovsky's LogoVaz car company and the state airline Aeroflot in the 1990s.

He was charged with money laundering and fraud in 1999 and served five years in jail before he was released and granted asylum in Britain.

The Metropolitan Police did not confirm Glushkov's name in its report, but said its counter terrorism unit is leading the investigation into the death of "the man in his 60s" in New Malden, London, "as a precaution because of associations that the man is believed to have had."

Metropolitan Police said formal identification has not taken place yet pending a post-mortem identification. Next of kin have been informed.