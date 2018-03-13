Aero company Kitty Hawk unveils pilot-less air taxi 'Cora'

March 13 (UPI) -- A pilot-less "air taxi" supported by tech investor Larry Page -- called Cora -- was unveiled this week.

The autonomous aircraft was shown Monday by aviation company Kitty Hawk, which has received substantial support from the Alphabet CEO and former Google co-founder.

"Cora is self-piloting, which means to get where you need to go, you don't need a pilot's license," Cora Vice President of Engineering Eric Allison said in a YouTube video.

The self-flying plane can travel at speeds up to 110 mph and fly 3,000 feet off the ground, the Cora website states.

Developers at California-based Kitty Hawk said they wanted an all-electric plane -- that's a cross between the Delorean time machine in Back to the Future and the hovercar in the sci-fi futuristic cartoon The Jetsons.

The Cora, which is emissions free, takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter.

"Unlike a helicopter, Cora is remarkably quiet," Allison said.

Kitty Hawk also operates in New Zealand as Zephyr Airworks and is working with government in Auckland to launch the air taxi service there.

Zephyr CEO Fred Reid said New Zealand is devoted to clean energy. Officials said the country aims to have zero net emissions by 2050.