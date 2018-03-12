Turkish jet crash: Heiress dead after bachelorette party; black box found

March 12 (UPI) -- Search teams located the black box of a crashed Turkish private jet carrying a construction heiress and her entire bachelorette party.

The plane owned by Turkish Basaran Holding took off from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and was headed toward Istanbul when it crashed Sunday in Iran, killing all 11 people on board.

Authorities say the cause of the crash remains unknown, although Sharjah International Airport said in a statement that the plane "did not apply for maintenance procedures while on the ground of the airport."

The plane was headed to Istanbul after Mina Basaran, daughter of Basaran Investment Holding chairman Huseyin Basaran, and friends held her bachelorette party in Dubai.

The heiress, her entire bachelorette party and three crew members died nearly a month before Basaran was due to marry fiance Murat Gezer.

Basaran has more than 85,000 followers on Instagram and was reportedly on the management board of her father's company. A series of luxury apartments in Istanbul were named Mina Towers after her.

One Basaran's last Instagram photos pictured her getting on the plane holding flowers following her bachelorette trip.