Theresa May seeks answers in spy's poisoning at national security meeting

March 12 (UPI) -- At a British National Security Council meeting Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May will search for answers about who was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The meeting will include senior ministers and intelligence chiefs in the British government. At the gathering, May could detail accusations against Moscow.

British Foreign affairs committee chairman Tom Tugendhat told BBC Radio 4 that evidence is building against Russia in the nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal at a shopping district a week ago.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia Skripal, 33, were found slumped on a bench following the attack and remain in critical condition, officials said.

"Frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin," Tugendhat said.

"It's clear that we have got the Russia government behaving certainly aggressively towards people in the United Kingdom, and even in quite a corrupting way."

The meeting comes days after British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned Russia and denounced the Kremlin's increasingly "malign" influence on global affairs.

"I increasingly think we need to classify them as acts of war," Johnson said to British MPs. "We need to elaborate a new doctrine of response and a new doctrine of deterrence as well."

Russian officials have denied involvement in the nerve agent attack, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calling the claims "pure propaganda" and "dishonest."

Skripal was granted refuge in Britain in 2010 during a spy swap with other Russian prisoners, after being arrested in 2004 for spying for British intelligence to provide state secrets.

Customers who visited an Italian restaurant around the time of the poisoning have been urged to clean their clothes and any possessions they had with them at the time.