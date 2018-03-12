More than 50 dead after passenger plane crashes in Nepal

March 12 (UPI) -- Dozens of passengers died Monday after a Bangladeshi passenger plane crash landed at Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal, authorities said.

The plane, which was carrying 71 passengers when it crashed, veered off the runway upon landing and crashed in a soccer field near the airport.

The plane had previously departed from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

"Over 50 people are feared dead," Raj Kumar Chhetri, general manager of the airport, said. "We are carrying out rescue work. We are collecting details."

Nepalese aviation officer Caan Sanjiv Gautam said the plane looked "out of control" when it attempted to land.

"The aircraft was permitted to land from the Southern side of the runway over Koteshwor but it landed from the Northern side," Gautam said. "We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the unusual landing."

At least 17 people survived the crash.

Nepalese army soldiers were dispatched to the scene and all flights in and out of the airport were canceled.