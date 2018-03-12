Home / Top News / World News

More than 50 dead after passenger plane crashes in Nepal

By Sara Shayanian  |  March 12, 2018 at 7:34 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 12 (UPI) -- Dozens of passengers died Monday after a Bangladeshi passenger plane crash landed at Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal, authorities said.

The plane, which was carrying 71 passengers when it crashed, veered off the runway upon landing and crashed in a soccer field near the airport.

The plane had previously departed from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

"Over 50 people are feared dead," Raj Kumar Chhetri, general manager of the airport, said. "We are carrying out rescue work. We are collecting details."

Nepalese aviation officer Caan Sanjiv Gautam said the plane looked "out of control" when it attempted to land.

"The aircraft was permitted to land from the Southern side of the runway over Koteshwor but it landed from the Northern side," Gautam said. "We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the unusual landing."

At least 17 people survived the crash.

Nepalese army soldiers were dispatched to the scene and all flights in and out of the airport were canceled.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Teen sues Dick's Sporting Goods for not selling guns to people under 21 Teen sues Dick's Sporting Goods for not selling guns to people under 21
5 dead after tourist helicopter crashes into Manhattan's East River 5 dead after tourist helicopter crashes into Manhattan's East River
Turkish private jet crashes in Iran; all 11 aboard killed Turkish private jet crashes in Iran; all 11 aboard killed
Mother, toddler killed in apparent murder-suicide in Florida Mother, toddler killed in apparent murder-suicide in Florida
Lightning kills 16 churchgoers in Rwanda Lightning kills 16 churchgoers in Rwanda