Turkish private jet crashes in Iran; all 11 aboard killed

By Daniel Uria  |  Updated March 11, 2018 at 3:26 PM
March 11 (UPI) -- A Turkish private jet crashed in Iran on Sunday, killing 11 people onboard, aviation officials said.

The plane owned by Turkish Basaran Holding took off from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates toward Istanbul and was carrying eight passengers and three crew members, according to Turkey's Anadolu News Agency.

Everyone onboard the plane reportedly died in the crash.

Civil Aviation Oganization spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh confirmed the plane crashed in a city south of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

"We can confirm that a Turkish private jet ... while passing through our airspace disappeared from the radar and crashed near Shahr-e Kord," Jafarzadeh said.

Witnesses said the plane crashed in a mountainous area and caught fire, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported.

Seven search and rescue teams have been sent to site of the crash to search for the wreckage.

