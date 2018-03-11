Home / Top News / World News

Lightning kills 16 churchgoers in Rwanda

By Daniel Uria  |  March 11, 2018 at 11:51 AM
March 11 (UPI) -- At least 16 people were killed after lightning struck a church in Rwanda on Saturday, according to an official.

Lightning struck during a service at a Seventh-Day Adventist church and killed 14 people immediately, Nyaruguru district mayor Francois Habitegeko said.

About 140 people were hospitalized and transferred to health centers and two people died from their injuries.

Habitegeko said some of the injured remain in critical condition.

He added that two other people, including a student, died during another lightning strike in the area on Friday.

Habitegeko said 16 other people were injured during the incident on Friday.

