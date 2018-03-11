Lightning kills 16 churchgoers in Rwanda

March 11 (UPI) -- At least 16 people were killed after lightning struck a church in Rwanda on Saturday, according to an official.

Lightning struck during a service at a Seventh-Day Adventist church and killed 14 people immediately, Nyaruguru district mayor Francois Habitegeko said.

About 140 people were hospitalized and transferred to health centers and two people died from their injuries.

Habitegeko said some of the injured remain in critical condition.

He added that two other people, including a student, died during another lightning strike in the area on Friday.

Habitegeko said 16 other people were injured during the incident on Friday.