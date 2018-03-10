Two Palestinians die in clashes with Israeli army

March 10 (UPI) -- A young Palestinian was shot in the chest and later died after a confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

Various local news outlets reported different names and ages for the man. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a young Palestinian man was rushed to a hospital in Nablus in critical condition and later died of his wounds.

According to an Israeli forces spokesman, the incident happened after a riot was instigated in the northern West Bank settlement of Yitzhar, "during which troops used riot dispersal means and fired live rounds."

On Friday, another young Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank city of Hebron, after what the Israeli army reported as riot in which protesters attacked soldiers. In that clash, Israeli troops fired live rounds toward "a main instigator who held a firebomb with the intent to hurl it," a spokesman said.

Palestinian groups have called for clashes with Israeli forces since the Trump administration's decision Dec. 6 to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the U.S. embassy to the city.

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories since the start of 2018.