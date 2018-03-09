South Korea politician accused of rape doesn't apologize to victim

March 9 (UPI) -- A former South Korean presidential candidate once touted as a possible successor to South Korean leader Moon Jae-in made an appearance in court on Friday, making no apologies to his former secretary, who accuses him of sexual misconduct.

Ahn Hee-jung, 52, made his public appearance Friday afternoon, looking gaunt and exhausted, local newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun reported.

"To the people of Korea, I apologize. I committed a wrongdoing," Ahn said. "I am extremely sorry to my wife and children, and will sincerely cooperate with the prosecution."

Ahn did not issue an apology to Kim Ji-eun, the woman who worked as his secretary. She said he raped her four times over the course of eight months.

Ahn has been banned from leaving the country as investigations proceed on the case.

An attorney working on Ahn's case told the Kyunghyang the defendant, who is also the governor of South Chungcheong Province, opted out of a press conference in order to expedite the case and cooperate with authorities.

Other allegations have followed since Kim provided her testimony on television, including a female employee at an Ahn think tank, the Institute for Better Democracy, who said over the course of a year she endured multiple episodes of rape and sexual harassment.

The #MeToo movement of women speaking out against sexual misconduct has quickly built momentum in Asia's fourth-largest economy, and allegations have spread across several industries, including entertainment.

But the movement may be also taking a toll on men facing charges of illegal behavior.

Local newspaper Hankyoreh reported Friday a South Korean actor was found dead in the basement of an apartment building in Seoul, less than a month after he faced several allegations of sexual harassment from anonymous plaintiffs online.

Seoul police said Jo Min-ki was found dead by his wife, who called an emergency hotline.

He had hung himself, according to authorities.

Jo was a familiar face to South Koreans who watched him in popular television dramas, where he often depicted Korean kings or the archetypal "good" husband on TV.