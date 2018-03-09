Kim Jong Un: Talks with Trump could produce 'great achievement'

SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly said if he meets U.S. President Donald Trump, there could be "great achievements," Seoul's presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Friday.

The spokesman quoted South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong who delivered the North Korean leader's invitation for denuclearization talks to Trump on Thursday, SBS reported.

During their meeting at the White House, Chung is said to have told Trump that Kim expressed optimism for U.S.-North Korea dialogue, saying he hoped it would be held "as early as possible."

The envoy said Kim spoke candidly during their discussion in Pyongyang, earlier this week, when the North Korean leader offered to freeze the regime's nuclear and missile testing as well as negotiate denuclearization.

"We must avoid repeating mistakes of the past, but I hope the U.S. will accept our judgment on Kim and not pass up this opportunity," Chung reportedly told Trump, according to Yonhap.

The South Korean official also credited Trump's "big support" for bringing about the dialogue momentum.

The U.S. leader is said to have responded positively, agreeing to accept Kim's proposal for talks.

Chung and Trump's meeting was held for roughly 45 minutes at the Oval Office at the White House.