Home / Top News / World News

Dozens dead after Russian plane crashes in Syria

By Susan McFarland  |  March 6, 2018 at 2:32 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 6 (UPI) -- A Russian military transport plane crashed Tuesday as it was about to land in Syria, killing more than three dozen people on board, officials said.

The Antonov-26 aircraft crashed at Russia's Khmeimim airbase in the Latakia province and killed 39, state-run RIA-Novosti reported.

Preliminary data suggest a technical malfunction may have caused the aircraft to crash short of the runway, according to the Russian defense ministry.

The airbase is the main site for Russia's military campaign in Syria, but officials say the plane did not come under fire.

Deaths in Syria are mounting as weeks of combat continue between rebel groups and the Syrian government, which is backed by Russian air power.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Rhode Island bill would charge $20 fee to unblock Internet porn Rhode Island bill would charge $20 fee to unblock Internet porn
Kim Jong Un willing to talk about denuclearization Kim Jong Un willing to talk about denuclearization
Oregon first state to enact gun restrictions since Florida attack Oregon first state to enact gun restrictions since Florida attack
Second winter storm to bring heavy snow to Northeast Second winter storm to bring heavy snow to Northeast
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen finds sunken WWII aircraft carrier Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen finds sunken WWII aircraft carrier