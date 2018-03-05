Spanish navy captain dies after falling overboard in Antarctica

March 4 (UPI) -- A Spanish navy captain died after he apparently fell overboard in Antarctica, officials said Saturday.

Javier Montojo Salazar, 53, disappeared Friday night from the frigate Hespérides, the Guardian reported. The vessel was near Spain's Juan Carlos 1 research base on Livingstone Island at the time of the disappearance.

Navy personnel found Montojo's body six hours after the disappearance.

The Spanish navy has not released any explanation for how Montojo fell overboard.

n a statement, the Spanish Ministry of Defense said Montojo's body will be transported to Usuahia, Argentina, where it will be flown to Spain.

"His family has been informed and is being supported by a team of navy personnel," the ministry said.

Montojo was the captain of the Hespérides, which is used to conduct marine biodiversity research in Antarctica, according to the BBC.