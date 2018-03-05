South Korean envoys and Kim Jong Un see 'satisfactory result' of meeting

SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- South Korean envoys reached an understanding with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their four hour meeting in Pyongyang on Monday.

South Korea's Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-gyeom said Tuesday that the five-member delegation dispatched by President Moon Jae-in met with the North Korean leader for dinner and talks from 6 p.m. local time.

The meeting reportedly ended with a satisfactory "result," which includes details of an inter-Korean summit, the spokesman said.

"I'm not sure it can be called an agreement but there was a result and it is not disappointing," he said.

The two sides are also believed to have discussed ways to denuclearize the North, News 1 reported.

North Korea's state media on Tuesday also issued a positive report of the meeting between its leadership and the South Korean envoys.

"The Supreme Leader [Kim] listened to the intentions of President Moon Jae-in regarding a summit meeting and exchanged his views and saw a satisfactory agreement," the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim is also said to have given directions on follow-up measures and shared his views on improving cross-border ties as well as establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"The Supreme Leader also gave his opinion on easing military tensions on the peninsula and making various levels of contact and talks between the two Koreas and revitalizing cooperation and exchange," the KCNA reported.

However, the state-run media did not mention the issue of denuclearization or dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

South Korea has been pushing for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang to broker peace on the Korean peninsula as well as talks on dismantling the North's nuclear program.

Representing South Korea were President Moon's top security advisor Chung Eui-yong, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Joon, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, and Yun Kyun-young, a presidential official on state affairs.

From the North Korean side were Kim Jong Un, his sister Kim Yo-jong and Workers' Party Central Committee Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol.

Kim Jong Un's wife Ri Sol-ju and Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea's Committee for Peaceful Reunification joined the group for a banquet.

It was the first time South Korean officials set foot in the Workers' Party headquarters, the South Korean presidential spokesman said.

The South Korean delegates are scheduled to hold follow-up discussions before returning to the South on Tuesday evening.

They will debrief to President Moon Jae-in before sharing the outcome of their trip with parliamentary leaders on Wednesday.

Chung and Suh will also visit Washington later in the week to share the results with U.S. officials.