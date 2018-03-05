Fierce winds tear off part of roof at China airport

March 5 (UPI) -- Officials at China's Nanchang Changbei International Airport worked Monday to repair part of the facility's roof that was partly blown off by powerful winds.

The collapse occurred Sunday at the entrance of the airport's Terminal 2. The wind speed neared 100 feet per second -- one notch below a hurricane -- forecasters said.

Videos posted online show the roof debris falling on some cars, as worried passengers shouted.

Flights were suspended briefly, an airport spokeswoman told the South China Morning Post. The flight schedule returned to normal on Monday.

"We saw the sky turn dark. Then suddenly the winds became really, really heavy," one witness said.

The airport serving Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi province, opened in 1999. No injuries were reported.

Nanchang Changbei International Airport primarily feeds mainland airports and Hong Kong.