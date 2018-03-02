Toyota announces new company dedicated to self-driving vehicles

March 2 (UPI) -- Toyota on Friday announced it's forming a new research company devoted to developing software for autonomous-driving vehicles.

The new company, Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, will address in-house manufacturing of software for self-driving cars, a Toyota statement said.

The company will be joined by Japanese vehicle component companies Aisin Seiki and Denso in developing the software. The companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding, to lead to formal contracts and the choice of a location in Tokyo for its facilities.

Toyota said the three companies will invest $2.8 billion in the project, which is meant to streamline the development pipeline from design to manufacturing.

The new division will start with 300 employees, with plans to hire up to 1,000.

"Building production-quality software is a critical success factor for Toyota's automated driving program," said Dr. James Kuffner, CEO of Toyota Research Institute. "This company's mission is to accelerate software development in a more effective and disruptive way, by augmenting the Toyota Group's capability through the hiring of world-class software engineers."

Toyota Research Institute was established in 2016 in the United States to conduct research on artificial intelligence, robotics and automated driving.