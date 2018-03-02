Home / Top News / World News

Fire at Azerbaijani drug rehab facility kills dozens

By Danielle Haynes  |  March 2, 2018 at 4:02 PM
March 2 (UPI) -- A fire broke out Friday at a drug rehabilitation center in Azerbaijan, killing at least 24 people, government officials said.

The fire, field by strong winds, started just before dawn and burned through the wooden, single-story hospital in Baku for 3 hours. The ward housed bedridden patients.

A statement from Azerbaijani health and interior officials said emergency workers rescued 34 people from the facility, three of whom were hospitalized for injuries.

Investigators believed a short circuit in the electrical system caused the fire.

