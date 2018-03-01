Eight Turkish soldiers killed during clashes in Syria

March 1 (UPI) -- Eight Turkish soldiers were killed fighting in northern Syria on Thursday, the military said.

The Turkish army said the soldiers died while carrying out Operation Olive Branch in Afrin and 13 other soldiers were also injured, according to Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

Turkey launched the offensive on Jan. 20 to remove members of the Islamic State and the People's Protection Units militia, which it considers terrorists.

The soldiers were reportedly killed when Kurdish fighters used tunnels to ambush Turkish special forces in the Keltepe district.

A Turkish helicopter was also reportedly struck while attempting to rescue injured soldiers and was forced to turn back.

The Turkish Armed Forces announced Thursday more than 2,200 terrorists have been "neutralized," describe capturing terrorists dead or alive, or those who have surrendered to Ankara forces, as part of Operation Olive Branch.