Israel to eliminate use of coal, gasoline, diesel by 2030

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Israel's energy minister said this week that the country aims to eliminate the use of coal, gasoline and diesel by 2030.

Speaking at an energy conference in Tel Aviv, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said at an energy conference in Tel Aviv that the country's manufacturing and transportation industries will be fueled entirely by natural gas, electricity and alternative fuels within the next 12 years.

"From 2030 onwards, the State of Israel will create alternatives and will no longer allow the import of cars that run on gasoline and diesel fuel," Steinitz said, according to the Times of Israel.

Steinlitz admitted that the move might disturb energy and fuel companies, but said Israel's 2030 goal will move forward.

"I'm not going to give in to any pressure," he said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Israel currently gets about 70 percent of its electricity from natural gas. The rest comes mainly from coal. That's a significant difference fom just five years ago when coal accounted for more than half of Israel's electricity.

Steinlitz said the government "abolished the strategy of diversification of fuels" to have natural gas as its only fuel source for electricity.

"There is a historic opportunity to transform Israel into one of the first Western countries in which energy is produced with zero pollution and harm to the environment," he said.