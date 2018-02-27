South Korean prosecutors demand 30 years in prison for impeached ex-President

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's impeached ex-President Park Geun-hye may face 30 years in prison over the corruption and influence peddling scandal that led to her impeachment last year.

During Park's hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday, state prosecutors demanded a 30-year sentence and a fine of 118.5 billion won ($110 million).

"[Park] has violated constitutional vales by exploiting presidential authority bestowed by the people for her own benefit," prosecutors told the settlement panel, according to Yonhap.

The prosecution added Park had been the first democratically elected president to be impeached from office, leaving an inedible stain in the history of the country's constitution.

Park has stood trial on a total of 18 charges, which include colluding with her confidante Choi Soon-sil to extort some $55 million from the country's largest corporations, leaking confidential state documents to Choi as well as creating a blacklist to disadvantage cultural artists and performers who were critical of her government.

15 of her charges are connected to Choi, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Seoul Central District Court two weeks ago.

The former president did not attend her hearing on Tuesday. She has been boycotting against her court proceedings since October last year when her detention period was extended by six months.

A verdict on Park's trial is expected in late March or early April.