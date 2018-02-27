Home / Top News / World News

Lion mauls woman to death at game reserve in South Africa

By Ray Downs  |  Feb. 27, 2018 at 10:48 PM
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old woman was mauled to death by a lion near a private game reserve in South Africa, according to local news reports Tuesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Pretoria, South Africa.

"Reports from the scene allege that a 22-year-old female victim was attacked and mauled by a lioness," said Nick Dollman, a spokesperson for Netcare911, a local paramedica company. "When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene bystanders had already initiated CPR."

But the victim, who has not yet been named, died on the scene from her injuries, News24 reported.

According to BBC, the woman was attacked just outside the game reserve in Hammanskraal town.

The Dinokeng Game Reserve describes itself as "the first free-roaming Big 5 residential game reserve in Gauteng -- and probably in the world -- next to an urbanized area."

