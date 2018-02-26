Saudi King Salman replaces top military commanders

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's King Salman replaced several top military commanders in a series of late-night royal decrees Monday.

The military's chief of staff and the heads of ground and air forces were terminated and several civilian officials, including deputy ministers, also were replaced.

The military changes were carried out on recommendation of Minister of Defense Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"These appointments were part of a normal rotation in line with the new Ministry of Defense development plan. While some senior officers who had reached retirement age left the service, others were promoted or moved to newly created positions," the Saudi Arabian government told NBC News.

King Salman also named new personnel at several ministries including selecting a woman as deputy minister for labor.

Women began registering to join the Persian Gulf nation's armed forces Monday days after it was announced that women are now eligible to join.