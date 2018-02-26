Home / Top News / World News

Russia vetoes U.N. resolution condemning Iran sanctions violation

By Daniel Uria  |  Feb. 26, 2018 at 7:28 PM
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Russia vetoed a United Nations resolution citing Iran as a violator of an arms embargo on Yemen's Houthi militia Monday.

The British-drafted resolution, which would have called out Iran's failure to block supplies of missiles to the Yemeni rebels, was supported by most members on the 15-member U.N. Security Council in an 11-2 vote, but was ultimately blocked by Russia's veto.

Bolivia joined Russia in voting against the measure while China and Kazakhstan abstained.

Britain's deputy envoy to the United Nations, Jonathan Allen, called on Russia to accept the resolution drafted in consultation with the United States and France, which "focuses on the crucial question of ballistic missiles in the light of the outrageous attacks and attempted attacks by the Houthis on civilians in Saudi Arabia and the" United Arab Emirates.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Russia "cannot concur with uncorroborated conclusions and evidence which requires verification and discussions within the Sanctions Committee."

"The Russian Federation cannot support the draft resolution proposed by our British colleagues for the extension for the mandate of the panel of experts of Security Council committee 2140 and sanctions against Yemen," Nebenzia said.

Russia proposed its own resolution to extend sanctions against Yemen for one year without mentioning Iran, which was unanimously approved by the security council.

