U.S. tourist arrested in Japan after severed head found in apartment

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. tourist in Japan was arrested after a severed head was found in his vacation rental, police said Saturday.

Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, a 27-year-old man residing in New York, was arrested in Osaka after police searched the vacation rental he was staying at and found the woman's severed head.

According to Kyodo, surveillance video shows Bayraktar entering the apartment building with the woman and then leaving by himself while carrying a large bag.

Not other body parts were found in the residence.

Bayraktar has denied any wrongdoing.

The victim is a 27-year-old woman who was not identified by name in local news reports.

She was reported missing on Feb. 17, two days after friends last heard from her.

Friends told police that the woman said she was going to meet an American she met online.

Police said they have surveillance footage taken from a train station by the suspect's vacation apartment on Feb. 16 that shows the woman and the suspect walking together, according to the Tokyo Reporter.

Bayraktar was in Japan on a 90-day tourist visa.

He is being held on charges of confining the deceased woman.