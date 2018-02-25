Ivanka Trump may greet North Korean official at Pyeongchang closing ceremony

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump may rub shoulders with North Korea's former intelligence official Kim Yong-chol at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

State leaders and high-level officials from around the world including Ivanka Trump, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong, and King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf will join South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, at the Olympic venue's VIP seating area, Chosun Ilbo reported.

Many observers are speculating whether the White House envoy will greet the North Korean official, who is currently the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee Vice Chairman.

South Korea's presidential office refused to confirm whether such an exchange would take place, Yonhap reported.

Earlier this month, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister at the Games' opening ceremony did not exchange any form of acknowledgement during the event, or at the reception before the event.

However, the United States, in recent weeks, has indicated it is willing to engage in dialogue with North Korea, while continuing its maximum pressure campaign.

Seoul has been pushing for a U.S-North Korea dialogue on denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean media believe the South Korean leader will discuss both issues in separate meetings with Ivanka Trump and the North Korean delegate.