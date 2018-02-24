Civilian death toll in Syrian airstrikes this week around 500

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Some 500 civilians have died and hundreds other have been injured in a week of intense bombing by the Syrian government, a rights group said Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is monitoring the conflict from Great Britain, said 121 of the victims are children. On Saturday, it said 29 civilians died, including 17 in the main town, Douma, of the Eastern Ghouta region.

The group said Syrian and Russian planes were carrying out the strikes. About 393,000 people remain trapped there, hiding in underground bunkers with little or no electricity, and little food.

"The situation is disastrous, kids didn't eat for two days in a row," one activist told the Guardian.

"We have large numbers of babies under the age of six months lacking formula, whose mothers [don't have milk] to breastfeed them."

The United Nations said Tuesday in a statement: "No words will do justice to the children killed, their mothers, their fathers and their loved ones."

Then it left 10 lines blank, because "we no longer have the words to describe children's suffering and our outrage. Do those inflicting the suffering still have words to justify their barbaric acts? "

Russia and Syria have denied direct involvement.

The Syrian government said it is trying to liberate Eastern Ghouta from "terrorists," which is considers to be jihadist militants and mainstream rebel groups.

Bombing raids have included medical buildings as doctors struggle to take care of the victims.

On Friday, the U.N. Security Council debated a resolution a 30-day halt in bombing to allow for aid deliveries and medical evacuations. But Moscow, which has veto power, has objected.

French and German leaders have appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his nation to support a cease-fire.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, demanded that all parties halt fighting "without delay," including the Islamic State group.

President Donald Trump, in a rare rebuke of Russia, criticized the bombings.

"What Russia, and what Iran and what Syria have done recently is a humanitarian disgrace," President Donald Trump said Friday during a news conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House. "What those three countries have done to people over a short period of time is a disgrace."

Syrian government forces began the bombardment Sunday before a planned ground operation to recapture the opposition-held area. Eastern Ghouta is part of de-escalation zones endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, where acts of aggression are prohibited.

But several hundred have been killed since Dec. 29.