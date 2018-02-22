Apple set to open first store in Austria

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Thursday the opening of its first store in Austria, to be located in the heart of Vienna.

The Apple Kärntner Straße -- located on the famous pedestrian shopping center between St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Vienna State Opera -- will employ 150 people who, collectively, speak 44 different languages.

"We can't wait to join the bustling city of Vienna, a European crossroads so rich in history and culture," Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of retail, said in a statement.

The two-story store is designed with the original heritage of the building in mind.

"Apple Kärntner Straße brings the best of Apple together with our products, services and educational programs. Everyone is welcome to connect, be inspired to learn, and unlock their creativity," Ahrendts said.

The new store will provide free 'Today at Apple' sessions focused on photography, coding and application development, music and art and design.

The store will also offer programs specifically designed for children on weekends.

The store is set to open Saturday.