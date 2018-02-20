Japan issues photo of North Korea ship Yu Jong 2

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A North Korean ship was reportedly seen accepting an illicit cargo transfer in the East China Sea, the third case of its kind the Japanese government has disclosed in recent weeks.

The alleged transfer took place on Feb. 16 in waters near Japan. On Tuesday Tokyo released to the public the images of the delivery to the "Yu Jong 2," Mainichi Shimbun reported Wednesday.

The location where two vessels were seen possibly violating United Nations Security Council sanctions was international waters located about 155 miles from Shanghai, China.

The North Korean ship connected to the second ship with a hose. The latter included lettering that read, "Fujian Ningde City oil tanker," according to the report.

Japan's maritime self-defense forces took the images from a P3C Orion aircraft.

The report follows news of a Belize-registered tanker seen transferring goods to a North Korean ship in the East China Sea on Feb. 13.

China has previously stated it is complying with U.N. Security Council resolutions and denied any violations.

The ship Wan Heng 11 is of Chinese origin and is in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions Resolution 2375 for transferring illicit cargo.

Other countries that may have assisted with cargo transfer to North Korean ships have denied they violated international law.

An oil tanker flying under the flag of the Dominican Republic was seen on Jan. 20 making a delivery to a North Korean ship in the high seas.

The Dominican Republic's foreign ministry has since denied the charges, Voice of America has previously reported.