Latvian central bank head Ilmars Rimsevics released on bail

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Governor of the Bank of Latvia Ilmars Rimsevics was released on bail Monday after being detained as part of an anti-corruption probe.

Investigators from Latvia's Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau looked to determine whether Rimsevics sought a bribe of at least $124,100.

The anti-corruption agency said its decision to detain Rimsevics, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, wasn't related to money-laundering accusations brought by the U.S. Treasury against Latvia's third largest bank ABLV.

An attorney for Rimsevics said he denies any wrongdoing and plans to hold a press conference Tuesday.

Rimsevics was detained over the weekend and held for more than 48 hours as Latvia's anti-corruption agency raided his home and offices at the Bank of Latvia.

Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola called for Rimsevics to step down during the investigation to avoid damage to Latvia's credit position.

Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis echoed the sentiment on Monday, suggesting he step down at least temporarily.

"No one can really imagine that he can continue to work during the investigation," Kucinskis said.