Father, daughter killed in avalanche in French Alps

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A father and daughter were killed in an avalanche while skiing in the French Alps, local officials said.

The man, 43, and his 11-year-old daughter were skiing on a slope Sunday in the Pisaillas glacier area of the Val d'Isere resort, which had been closed due to the threat of an avalanche risk, RFI reported.

Their bodies were found in a hollow surrounded by cliffs at an altitude of 9,670 feet.

Helicopters and rescue teams from the High Mountain Police carried out a large-scale search operation for the pair after their disappearance.

Prosecutors in nearby Albertville have opened an investigation into why the father and daughter were skiing in the area after rescue services warned skiers to stay on marked slopes.

A cross-country skier was also killed in the region in an unrelated incident and last week five people were killed in separate avalanches in France and Italy.