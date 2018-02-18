At least 5 killed in Russia church shooting

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and several more were injured after a man opened fire at a church in Russia on Sunday.

The shooting took place while people were leaving a traditional pre-Lent celebration in the city of Kizlyar, capital of the Republic of Dagestan, Mayor Alexander Shuvalov told Russia's TASS news agency.

"People were leaving a church after an evening service when he opened gunfire at them," Shuvalov said. "Four people were killed. The shooter was shot dead. Two police officers and a woman were wounded."

Four women died at the scene after the shooter fired a hunting rifle into the crowd and a fifth woman died after being transported to a hospital for surgery Dagestan's health ministry said, according to RT.

The health ministry said five people were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Russia's Investigative Committee identified the shooter as a 22-year-old local man and said a criminal case has been opened regarding the incident, according to TASS.