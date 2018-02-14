Peruvian man recaptured after escaping prison by drugging twin brother - UPI.com
Peruvian man recaptured after escaping prison by drugging twin brother

By Ray Downs  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 11:14 PM
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Peruvian man who escaped from prison by drugging his twin brother during a visit and taking his place was recaptured by authorities this week, police confirmed.

Alexander Delgado Herrera was serving a 16-year sentence for child sex abuse and robbery when his twin brother Giancarlo visited him in January 2017. That's when police say Alexander drugged his brother, switched their clothes and walked out of the prison.

Alexander was on the run for more than a year before police located him in the port city of Callao, just north of Lima, and arrested him on Monday.

El Pais reported that police initially suspected Giancarlo of conspiring with his twin in the escape, but prosecutors later dropped charges against him.

After his arrest on Monday, Alexander told local media that he escaped "because I was desperate to see my mother."

It's not clear how often he visited his mother during the 13 months he was on the run.

