Gas-leaking tanker erupts in massive fireball on China highway

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A tanker truck carrying liquefied natural gas crashed and caught fire in northern China over the weekend -- igniting a spectacular fireball that panicked drivers on the expressway.

The truck was traveling on the Beijing-Harbin Expressway when it overturned, and began leaking the gas.

Moments later, it burst into flames -- which then igniting the spilled gas on the roadway.

A passing motorist captured the fiery incident on video, which shows the moment the gas is ignited and the startled drivers.

The accident occurred in northern China's Hebei province on Sunday.

Two people in the truck were hospitalized with serious burns. There were no injuries among those whose cars caught fire.