Saudi Ritz-Carlton used as prison re-opens to the public

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Ritz-Carlton hotel that was used to hold more than 200 princes and businessmen as part of Saudi Arabia's corruption purge re-opened to the public Sunday.

The five-star hotel in Riyadh has begun admitting guests for the first time since the country began using it as a detention facility for officials suspected of corruption in November, reception staff told the BBC.

About 56 people are being held in connection with the corruption purge but have been moved to a prison, the prosecutor general's office said.

As of 10 a.m. both the outdoor garden area and the hotel lobby were mostly empty, Bloomberg reported.

Customers were able to book rooms Sunday with a deluxe room available for as low as $650.

Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb announced authorities reached agreements to recover $107 billion including real estate, commercial entities, securities, cash and other assets at the end of the three-month investigation.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman, launched the crackdown arresting Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's richest men, along with 10 other princes and several hundred politicians and wealthy businessmen.