South and North Korean officials continue exchange during Olympics

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea's high-level delegation to the Pyeongchang Olympics held a luncheon on Sunday with South Korea's top officials.

The South Korean government said Sunday that Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon would host a high-level luncheon at a hotel in eastern Seoul for ten North Korean delegates and 12 members from the South including Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan.

The meeting comes a day after the North's delegation, including leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo-jong, met South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim Yo-jong reportedly delivered an invitation from her brother for Moon to visit Pyongyang for closer talks and cooperation.

Regarding the invitation, the White House told Yonhap News that Washington is closely cooperating with the South in order to produce a "united response" to Pyongyang.

The 22-member high-level delegation led by the North's head of parliament Kim Yong-nam arrived in the South on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

The group returns to the North on Sunday via plane.