U.S. Army soldier found dead near German train station

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An American soldier was found dead near a train station in Germany, the U.S. Army said Tuesday.

First Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry, 34, was serving a nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve when his body was discovered near a train station in Parsberg, Germany, on Sunday.

Parsberg emergency medical services pronounced Amsberry dead at the scene and the cause of his death was under investigation.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of 1st Sgt. Nicholas Amsberry," Lt. Col. Peter Moon, commander, 1st CAB said. "We know the death of a family member is an immeasurable loss. It's a loss shared by soldiers across our formations. He was a highly respected leader in our organization, and he will truly be missed. We will continue to be there for his family and his soldiers throughout this difficult time."

Amsberry, originally from Mesa, Ariz., was deployed to Europe in September of 2017 as part the Atlantic Resolve mission to support NATO allies and partners.

The mission involves conducting bilateral training and multinational exercises in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

Amsberry entered the Army as an infantryman in 2003 and had served with the 1st Infantry Division, since May 2017.