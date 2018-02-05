Home / Top News / World News

Costa Rica's presidential election goes to runoff

Feb. 5, 2018 at 8:36 PM
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Costa Rico's presidential election is headed to a runoff after no candidates secured enough votes to win outright.

The top vote-getter, evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado, is expected to face his closest opponent, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, a former labor minister, April 1.

Alvarado won nearly 25 percent of votes Sunday to Alvarado Quesada's 22 percent.

While both men have a common background in music -- Alvarado is Pentacostal singer and Alvarado Quesada sang in a progressive rock band -- their politics are very different. The former is a right-wing opponent of same-sex marriage, while the later is considered center-left supporter of same-sex marriage who campaigned on bolstering the governing party.

The issue of marriage rights became a focus of the campaign after an international court ruled four weeks ago it should be legalized.

Alvarado said he would withdraw Costa Rica from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights should be be elected.

"People said, 'This is the person that I want to defend us in the face of international impositions,'" he said.

Eleven other candidates were eliminated in the first round of voting.

