U.S. to impose arms restrictions against South Sudan

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Citing one of Africa's worst humanitarian crises, the U.S. State Department on Friday announced it would restrict exporting defense articles and defense services into South Sudan.

U.S. officials hope the restrictions will put pressure on President Salva Kiir to end the country's civil war, which began in December 2013.

"The United States is appalled by the continuing violence in South Sudan," Heather Nauert, department spokesperson said in a statement.

Despite signing a ceasefire agreement in December, and "despite the suffering of their own people," the South Sudan government and its armed opposition have continued using military force to seek a political advantage, the State Department said.

The humanitarian toll is mounting. One and a half million people are on the brink of famine, 2.4 million South Sudanese refugees are fleeing to neighboring countries and 1.9 million South Sudanese are internally displaced. At least 95 aid workers have been killed while trying to help the victims.

"In response to this continued violence and brutality against civilians and humanitarian workers, the United States is enacting restrictions on arms transfers with South Sudan," Nauert said. "We urge all countries, including South Sudan's neighbors, to promote peace and save innocent lives by cutting off the flow of defense articles and defense services to South Sudan and to halt support to actors who are working to destabilize the country."

U.S. officials are encouraging the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the African Union to consider sanctions against those who undermine peace in the country.

"The message must be clear - the United States, the region, and the international community will not stand idly by as innocent South Sudanese civilians are murdered. We will continue to take actions against those who foment violence and obstruct the peace process," Nauert said.