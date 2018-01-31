North Korean Olympians to travel to Pyeongchang on Thursday

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- North Korean athletes competing in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will travel to South Korea Thursday on a chartered plane, along with South Korean skiers returning from a two-day joint training session.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said the North's 32-member sporting delegation, including ten Olympians, will board an Asiana Airlines plane from the North's Kalma Airport and arrive in the South's Yangyang International Airport at around 5:15 p.m. that day.

The group will stay at Gangneung Olympic Village throughout the Winter Games period.

The athletes include alpine skiers, cross-country skiers, short-track speed skaters and a figure skating pair. 12 women's ice hockey players traveled to the South last week to form an inter-Korean Olympic team.

North Korea had previously agreed to send a total of 22 athletes who will compete in five categories during the Winter Games.

South Korean skiers who traveled to the North on Wednesday will return home from their joint training sessions on the same flight as the North Korean delegation, the Unification Ministry said.

The two dozen non-Olympic athletes will wrap up their final session during the morning with friendly alpine skiing matches as well as joint cross-country training at the Masikryong Ski Resort.