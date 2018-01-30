Home / Top News / World News

Saudi Arabia to recover $107B in anti-corruption purge

By Daniel Uria  |  Jan. 30, 2018 at 6:32 PM
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabian authorities reached agreements Tuesday to recover more than $107 billion from royal family members and businessmen detained as part of an anti-corruption crackdown.

Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb announced the end of the three-month investigation involving 325 people detained in the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, where their personal finances were examined by forensic accountants.

The $107 billion figure includes real estate, commercial entities, securities, cash and other assets.

Authorities refused to settle with 56 people "due to other pending criminal cases, in order to continue the investigations process."

The Ritz Carlton has been cleared of all detainees, but the attorney general didn't specify where the remaining detainees are being held.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's richest men, was released from detention Saturday after state prosecutors approved the 62-year-old's unspecified financial settlement.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman, launched the crackdown in November, arresting Prince Alwaleed along with 10 other princes and several hundred politicians and wealthy businessmen.

