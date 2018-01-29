Seine river swells to peak of nearly 20 feet after Paris floods

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Flooding in Paris swelled the Seine river to nearly 20 feet on Monday -- a level substantially higher than its normal water line.

More than 200 French towns are struggling after weeks of relentless rainfall, which halted boat traffic, closed roads and prompted hospital evacuations.

Forecasters say the Seine peaked Monday, about 13 feet above its normal water level, and the river will begin to recede Tuesday.

Nearly 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes in Paris due to the floods, while seven stations of a main commuter train line, the RER C, have been closed until Feb. 5.

Only emergency services are allowed to use the Seine, and the city's famous Bateaux Mouches tourist boats are out of service.

The Louvre museum was forced to close off its Islamic artwork level to visitors, and the Musée d'Orsay and the Orangerie galleries were put on high alert.

Elsewhere, the ground floor of some buildings in Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, were inundated with water and many Parisians were forced to use boats to get around flooded streets.

"Everyone is getting around by boat," resident Serge Matikhine said.

Meteo France, the national weather service, said December and January have been the third wettest on record since 1900.