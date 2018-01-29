Home / Top News / World News

Japan, Malaysia conduct joint coast guard drills

By Elizabeth Shim Contact the Author   |  Jan. 29, 2018 at 11:11 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
Sign up for our weekly Korea Now newsletter
An exclusive report putting perspective on the week's most important developments.

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Coast guard teams from Japan and Malaysia conducted a joint anti-piracy drill in the South China Sea, although the number of pirate attacks against ships has steadily dwindled since 2010.

Patrol vessels from the two countries engaged in training that included rescue scenarios in a hostage situation, NHK World reported Monday.

Japanese and Malaysian boats, including a patrol boat Japan provided to Malaysia, would approach a "pirate" ship and command it to suspend operations with whistles, according to the report.

A Malaysian special assault task force climbed down from a helicopter to conduct the rescue.

Capt. Yuji Yamamoto of the patrol vessel Tsugaru said he hopes more drills will take place with Malaysia.

The exercises took place in a portion of the South China Sea near the Malaysian coast.

China has engaged in unimpeded island-building activities in disputed waters.

Military facilities have been constructed on the Spratly Islands, also claimed by neighbors Malaysia and Vietnam.

Beijing continues to make improvements to its army, and have begun to deploy drones to transport supplies, according to the Chinese air force.

The Chinese military said large e-commerce companies SF Express and JD.com took part in the deliveries, which took place last Wednesday in remote southwest Yunnan and northwest Shaanxi Provinces.

According to Beijing's air force network, SF Express was able to deliver parts needed to repair a damaged radar in Yunnan in an hour, or half the time it would take to deliver parts by truck in mountainous areas.

In Shaanxi, antidote for a snake-bitten Chinese soldier was delivered in 22 minutes, a process which would have taken two hours without drones, Beijing stated.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Drones
Trending Stories
Four killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash, suspect in critical condition Four killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash, suspect in critical condition
Trump boasts black unemployment rates in response to Jay-Z interview Trump boasts black unemployment rates in response to Jay-Z interview
Seoul: North Korea mobilizes 50,000 for upcoming military parade Seoul: North Korea mobilizes 50,000 for upcoming military parade
World War 2 bomb found buried in downtown Hong Kong World War 2 bomb found buried in downtown Hong Kong
Flu outbreak in North Korea kills 4, affects 200,000 Flu outbreak in North Korea kills 4, affects 200,000