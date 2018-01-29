Fitness tracking app reveals movements on U.S. military bases

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- An Internet map showing global use of fitness tracking devices could reveal sensitive information about U.S. soldiers' locations around the world, analysts say.

The Global Heat Map, published online by GPS tracking company Strava Labs, shows the movements of 27 million users of wearable fitness devices like Fitbit and Jawbone. Some users are located on military bases, and their running routes can be defined from the data on the map.

The U.S. bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable," Nathan Ruser, an analyst for the Institute for United Conflict Analysts, tweeted over the weekend. "If soldiers use the app like normal people do, by turning it on tracking when they go to do exercise, it could be especially dangerous."

The interactive map, which is a compilation of activity between 2015 and 2017, shows heavy use in the United States and Western Europe -- but remote military posts also appear, meaning the map could reveal patterns of activity there.

Zooming in on areas like Iraq and Syria highlights exercisers' activities in known U.S. military bases, as well as in potentially sensitive sites.

Ruser said when he focused on Syria, "It sort of lit up like a Christmas tree."

Other said by investigating the map, they could locate joggers at a suspected CIA base in Somalia, a Patriot missile site in Yemen and a U.S. Special Operations base in sub-Saharan Africa, The Washington Post reported.

U.S. Central Command, leaders of the coalition fighting the Islamic State in the Middle East, said Monday that guidelines for use of personal wireless and technological devices are being reviewed.

"The Coalition is in the process of implementing refined guidance on privacy settings for wireless technologies and applications," CENTCOM said. "And such technologies are forbidden at certain Coalition sites and during certain activities."