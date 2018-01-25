At least 33 killed in fire at South Korean hospital

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were killed after a fire erupted at a hospital in South Korea.

At least 33 people were killed and 70 more were injured when the fire broke out at Sejong Hospital in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province at about 7:30 a.m. Friday local time.

There were 194 patients in the hospital when the fire first began and all 78 individuals in the seniors' ward were evacuated.

Firefighters believe the blaze began in the emergency ward of the six-story hospital and was controlled before making its way to the second floor.

"Most of the victims were found in the emergency ward on the first floor of the building," said Miryang Fire Department Chief Choi Man-woo. "Others were found on the second and fifth floors."

Victims were believed to have inhaled toxic smoke during the blaze.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined, but arson was initially ruled out.