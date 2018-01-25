Home / Top News / World News

At least 33 killed in fire at South Korean hospital

By Daniel Uria  |  Updated Jan. 25, 2018 at 11:09 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were killed after a fire erupted at a hospital in South Korea.

At least 33 people were killed and 70 more were injured when the fire broke out at Sejong Hospital in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province at about 7:30 a.m. Friday local time.

There were 194 patients in the hospital when the fire first began and all 78 individuals in the seniors' ward were evacuated.

Firefighters believe the blaze began in the emergency ward of the six-story hospital and was controlled before making its way to the second floor.

"Most of the victims were found in the emergency ward on the first floor of the building," said Miryang Fire Department Chief Choi Man-woo. "Others were found on the second and fifth floors."

Victims were believed to have inhaled toxic smoke during the blaze.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined, but arson was initially ruled out.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Trump blasts Palestinians for lack of 'respect' Trump blasts Palestinians for lack of 'respect'
Poll: Gender gap in Trump's approval rating larger than predecessors' Poll: Gender gap in Trump's approval rating larger than predecessors'
Scientists reset Doomsday Clock: '2 minutes to midnight' Scientists reset Doomsday Clock: '2 minutes to midnight'
Hawaii judge orders arrest of man who spoke Hawaiian language in court Hawaii judge orders arrest of man who spoke Hawaiian language in court
Michigan State University president resigns after Nassar sentencing Michigan State University president resigns after Nassar sentencing