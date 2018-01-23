Twin car bombs kill dozens outside Benghazi, Libya, mosque

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Twin car bombs detonated near a mosque in Benghazi, Libya, leaving dozens of people dead and injured Tuesday, local officials said.

The first bomb went off around 8:20 p.m. outside Bayaat al-Radwan Mosque and a passport office in the city's al-Salmani district. Worshipers were leaving the mosque at the time of detonation, Britain's The Independent reported.

The second, larger blast went off around 10 to 15 minutes across the street later as security and other emergency officials were on the scene. Officials believe the second blast targeted responders to the first event.

Between 22 and 33 people died in the blast and up to 50 were injured.

Ahmed Fitouri, a commander in the Libyan National Army, died in the blast, the Libya Herald reported. Intelligence official Mahdi al-Fellah, sustained injuries.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.