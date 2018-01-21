6 civilians, 5 gunmen killed in attack on Kabul hotel

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Taliban claimed responsibility for this weekend's deadly attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.

ABC News reported at least six civilians and five gunmen were killed during an hours-long siege Saturday.

Three police officers and three civilians were also injured in the incident, while 153 hotel guests and staff members were safely escorted from the scene.

CNN reported the attackers were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, but Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs publicly condemned the attack.

"We reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In our view, cooperation among the states is important for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism," a statement said.

U.S. Ambassador John R. Bass also spoke out against the assault and praised the Afghan security forces for their deft response.

"Such violence has no place here or anywhere in the world," Bass said. "Afghanistan deserves peace and security -- not deliberate and murderous attacks on innocent civilians."

The hotel was attacked previously in 2011 by seven Taliban gunmen who died in the attack along with 11 other people.