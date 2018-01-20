Home / Top News / World News

Militants attack Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital

By Susan McFarland  |  Jan. 20, 2018 at 2:54 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Four gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, according to a spokesman for nation's interior ministry.

Officials confirmed special forces are currently battling the militants but they did not give details about the number of causalities. The attackers had been in the hotel kitchen before moving to the fourth floor.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department warned of an impending attack in the area.

"Security Alert for #Kabul, #Afghanistan: reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels in Kabul, such as the Hotel Baron near Hamid Karzai Int'l Airport," according to an agency tweet. On Saturday, the State Department confirmed the event, calling it a suicide attack.

According to reports, the four attackers were armed with automatic weapons and there were a number of people being held hostage. Explosions could be heard in the area and one witness said part of the building was on fire.

The hotel was attacked previously, in 2011, by seven Taliban gunmen who died in the attack along with 11 other people.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
'Serial stowaway' arrested again after flying to London, police say 'Serial stowaway' arrested again after flying to London, police say
Pennsylvania congressman leading assault task force settles his own case Pennsylvania congressman leading assault task force settles his own case
China rebukes U.S. military for alleged close encounter in South China Sea China rebukes U.S. military for alleged close encounter in South China Sea
Nigerian police rescue kidnapped Americans, Canadians Nigerian police rescue kidnapped Americans, Canadians
Activists take to the streets for second Women's March Activists take to the streets for second Women's March