Czech Republic: Prague hotel fire kills two, injures dozens

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and dozens were injured in a fire at Eurostars David hotel in Prague on Saturday.

Forty people were evacuated from the building, seven reportedly in grave condition during the blaze, which happened at the capital city hotel, which is near Czech's National Theater.

Among the wounded are two firemen, who were injured when a floor collapsed under them.

Spokesman for Prague Emergency Medical Service confirmed there were two deaths but said "we are afraid that won't be the final figure."

Cause of the fire, which started on the ground floor, is being investigated.