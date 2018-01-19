Home / Top News / World News

China denies violating shipping sanctions against North Korea

By Elizabeth Shim   |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 10:01 AM
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- China denied it is in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions, following a Wall Street Journal report six cargo ships with ties to China were loading North Korean coal while flying under different foreign flags.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Friday China has "honored" the international resolutions condemning North Korea and has carried out sanctions, South Korean news service News 1 reported.

"We have strictly adhered to the resolution adopted by the U.N. Security Council as a permanent member," Lu said, adding China has repeatedly clarified its position regarding sanctions.

"Any decision of the Security Council should be based on solid evidence and facts, [which is why] China will continue to do the work of the Security Council and its affiliated institutions."

The Journal recently reported six vessels with Chinese connections were captured in U.S. satellite images conducting trade.

The images taken in December show not only mid-sea transfers but also travel to North Korean ports.

One of the vessels, Glory Hope 1, reportedly turned off its automatic identifying transmitter in August, according to the news report.

The ship then traveled to a Chinese port after the North Korea trip.

Glory Hope 1, along with ships Kai Xiang, Xin Sheng Hai, Yu Yuan, and Lighthouse Winmore, have been at the center of U.S. requests for a revised blacklist at the Security Council.

