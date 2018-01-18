Home / Top News / World News

India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile

By Susan McFarland  |  Jan. 18, 2018 at 9:58 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- From an island off the Odisha coast Thursday morning, India test-fired its Agni-V, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that could reach the northern-most parts of China.

The test was a success according to India's Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman, who said the range for the Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile Agni-V is 5,000 kilometers, or about 3,100 miles.

The missile's canister-launch version provides more flexibility, allowing the missile to quickly be transported and fired from most platforms. Previous test launches were done from a sealed canister mounted on a launcher truck.

The Agni-V was last tested in December 2016, then described as the fourth and final experimental test of the three-stage missile, which will undergo a few more trials before being produced.

After the missile is inducted, India will join the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain as the countries with missiles boasting a range more than 3,100 miles

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
New details emerge in case of 13 siblings held captive in California home New details emerge in case of 13 siblings held captive in California home
'True American hero' Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 'True American hero' Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal
Trump announces 'Fake News' awards for incorrect reporting, unfavorable coverage Trump announces 'Fake News' awards for incorrect reporting, unfavorable coverage
DHS to bar Haiti from temporary agricultural, seasonal worker visas DHS to bar Haiti from temporary agricultural, seasonal worker visas
Frigid temperatures, ice and snow prompt emergencies in Southeast Frigid temperatures, ice and snow prompt emergencies in Southeast