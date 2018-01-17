2 Americans, 2 Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Armed gunmen ambushed a vehicle in northern Nigeria and kidnapped two Americans and two Canadians, local police said Wednesday.

The gunmen also killed two Nigerian police officers who were escorting the North Americans, The Punch reported.

Names of the victims have not been released.

According to The Nation, a Nigerian news outlet, authorities there have sent an anti-kidnapping unit to search for the gunmen and the victims. The unit was created as a result of increased kidnappings in the country.

Nigerian Sen. Shehi Sani acknowledged the kidnapping in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I received new report of the kidnapping of an American and a Canadian in Kagarko area of Kaduna state and the killing of two policemen," Sani wrote. "It's condemnable. I call on all security agents to intensify the search for these men. My condolences to the families of the deceased."

The U.S. State Department said it was "aware of reports of a U.S. citizen kidnapped in Nigeria" but did not comment further, the BBC reported.